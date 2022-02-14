Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGB. Liberum Capital downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,387,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,673,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 739,212 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 509,611 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 44.6% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 742,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 73.3% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 897,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

