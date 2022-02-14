Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Given New GBX 940 Price Target at Barclays

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 930 ($12.58) to GBX 940 ($12.71) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TATE. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 950 ($12.85) to GBX 935 ($12.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

LON:TATE opened at GBX 748.60 ($10.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.03. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of GBX 624.40 ($8.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 821.20 ($11.10). The firm has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 687.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 692.43.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

