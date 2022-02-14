Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 935 ($12.64) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TATE. Barclays raised their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($12.58) to GBX 940 ($12.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Shares of LON TATE opened at GBX 748.60 ($10.12) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 687.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 692.43. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of GBX 624.40 ($8.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 821.20 ($11.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.