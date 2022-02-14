TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NYSE TRP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.10. 142,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,896. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $55.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

