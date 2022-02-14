TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.
NYSE TRP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.10. 142,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,896. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $55.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TC Energy (TRP)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.