TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.13.

TEL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,725. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $123.31 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.78.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

