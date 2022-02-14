Ted Baker’s (TED) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($3.04) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 156.85% from the stock’s previous close.

LON TED opened at GBX 87.60 ($1.18) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 125.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £161.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ted Baker has a 1-year low of GBX 79.60 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 217.60 ($2.94).

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

