Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.600-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $4.020-$4.100 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $4.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $416.94. The stock had a trading volume of 187,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,969. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $354.17 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $425.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $507.80.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,385 shares of company stock worth $5,401,599 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

