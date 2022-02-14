Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 403,268 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Telefônica Brasil worth $28,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

