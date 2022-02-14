Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $25.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UAA. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.35.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Under Armour by 121.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,189 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,781,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,180,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Under Armour by 43.7% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,539,000 after purchasing an additional 761,586 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

