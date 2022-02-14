TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $1.11 per share for the year.

TU has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

NYSE TU opened at $24.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,721,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 683.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,510,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,436 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,268,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,241,000 after buying an additional 2,111,731 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TELUS by 2,843.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,798,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,524,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,766,000 after buying an additional 1,636,071 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

