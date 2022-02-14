TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.12

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TSE:TIXT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$33.12 and last traded at C$33.50, with a volume of 104065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) to a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.80.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$38.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.37.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.