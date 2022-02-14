Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.51

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.