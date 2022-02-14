Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.45.

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $50.16. 15,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,648. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -140.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $230,747.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $358,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,028 shares of company stock worth $6,894,742 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

