Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$9.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$5.25 billion.Teradyne also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.760-$0.980 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,831. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Teradyne has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.96.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.58.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

