Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.06 million.Teradyne also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.000-$9.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.31. 1,496,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,013. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.96.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.58.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

