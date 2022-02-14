Terreno Realty Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRNO. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $70.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.48. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,163,000 after purchasing an additional 74,455 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 484,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,324,000 after buying an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

