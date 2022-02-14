Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.010-$2.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.93 on Monday, reaching $162.47. 7,466,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,158,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.07 and its 200-day moving average is $189.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

