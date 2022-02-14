Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.30 billion-$13.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.84 billion.

TXT stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Textron has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.01.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Textron’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Textron stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

