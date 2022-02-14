TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.73

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.73 and last traded at $107.52, with a volume of 1066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,376,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

