The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.45. Children’s Place posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $13.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.18 to $13.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $13.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PLCE stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,907. The firm has a market cap of $952.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.62.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

