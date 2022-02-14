The Force Protocol Market Cap Hits $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.82 or 0.00248413 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

