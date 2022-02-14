The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 249,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,947. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.09. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $27.61.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
