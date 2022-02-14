The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 249,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,947. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.09. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $27.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 22,198 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

