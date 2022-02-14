The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $44.00 Price Target

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) received a $44.00 price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

INTC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.58. 28,433,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,926,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Lowe FS purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

