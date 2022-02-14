The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,575 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Hershey worth $27,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Hershey by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 238,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,761,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 8.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $903,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,769. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $205.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $207.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

