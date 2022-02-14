The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

KF opened at $31.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54. The Korea Fund has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $46.88.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $2.045 dividend. This is a boost from The Korea Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,616,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund. The firm intends to seek a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities. It invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

