The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
KF opened at $31.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54. The Korea Fund has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $46.88.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $2.045 dividend. This is a boost from The Korea Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
About The Korea Fund
The Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund. The firm intends to seek a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities. It invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Korea Fund (KF)
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.