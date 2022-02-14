The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the January 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 61.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 21.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter.

GF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,428. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.77. The New Germany Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $4.9188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 30.34%.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

