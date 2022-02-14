The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Stock Price Down 0.9%

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB)’s share price was down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.54). Approximately 4,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 191,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.56).

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEBB shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.84) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 123.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 141.61. The company has a market cap of £190.89 million and a PE ratio of 33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99.

In related news, insider Stuart Neil Warriner purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £55,800 ($75,507.44).

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

