The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RMR traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,634. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $942.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.68.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 72.04%.

RMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

