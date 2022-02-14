The Sandbox (SAND) Trading 13.4% Lower This Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $4.28 billion and approximately $890.00 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for $4.02 or 0.00009462 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00070007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.36 or 0.00341830 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,063,319,452 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

