The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.6% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.56. The company had a trading volume of 264,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,119,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.62.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

