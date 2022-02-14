THEKEY Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $11,230.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.