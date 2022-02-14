Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.430-$22.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $22.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $42 billion-$42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.60 billion.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an overweight rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $645.31.

TMO traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $566.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,559. The company has a market capitalization of $223.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

