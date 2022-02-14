Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Achieves $1.03 Billion (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $42.60 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00189133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00023935 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.16 or 0.00439053 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00058736 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.