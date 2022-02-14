Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 48,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 493,328 shares.The stock last traded at $101.98 and had previously closed at $102.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.55.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.84.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

