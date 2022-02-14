ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.91.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
In related news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 38,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $754,236.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,770 shares of company stock worth $3,799,658.
Shares of TDUP stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $31.86.
About ThredUp
ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.
