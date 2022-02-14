ThreeFold Price Tops $0.0988 on Major Exchanges (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0988 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $8.02 million and $29,757.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00124257 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.07 or 0.00188329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00043939 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00024735 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.74 or 0.06860462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About ThreeFold

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.