Tidal Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $255,219.00 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $255,219.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

