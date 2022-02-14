Tiger King (TKING) Price Down 39.1% This Week

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Tiger King coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $73,539.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tiger King has traded down 39.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.21 or 0.06918344 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,363.19 or 0.99760848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00048642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

