Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Stock Price Down 3%

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK) shares traded down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 103,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 57,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$54.52 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Tinka Resources Company Profile (CVE:TK)

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project owns a 100% interest in the Ayawilca property, which includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

