Tokes One Day Volume Reaches $7.00 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Tokes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Tokes has a market cap of $3.20 million and $7.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001651 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

