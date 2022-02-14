Tom Frohlich Sells 3,735 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $47,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KDNY traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $12.74. 146,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.46. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KDNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,537,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,375,000 after purchasing an additional 66,757 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,478,000. Frazier Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,371,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 185,043 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

