Tom Frohlich Sells 3,735 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $47,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
KDNY traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $12.74. 146,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.46. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on KDNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.