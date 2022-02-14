Tornado Cash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.21 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $27.02 million and approximately $15.21 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.57 or 0.00058260 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00043655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.57 or 0.06794772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,117.63 or 0.99868203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00048063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00048475 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

