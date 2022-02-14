Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 230,422 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.42% of Tower Semiconductor worth $13,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSEM opened at $33.80 on Monday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

