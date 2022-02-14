Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Shares Down 1.7%

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 11,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Town & Country Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers loans, investments, deposits, and cash management operations. Its has offices in Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield, and Quincy.

