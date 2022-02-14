Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.200-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 billion-$13.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.32 billion.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.93. The company had a trading volume of 711,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,855. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.37 and its 200 day moving average is $212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $148.43 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.33.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,853 shares of company stock valued at $7,501,823 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

