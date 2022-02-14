Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Trading Down 6.4%

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01). 55,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 231,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £733,972.85 and a PE ratio of -1.03.
About Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF)
