Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.950-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.53.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.62. 33,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,128. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $147.55 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,140 shares of company stock worth $20,992,811 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

