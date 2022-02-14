TransAlta Renewables Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RNW. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.45.

TSE RNW opened at C$17.10 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$16.01 and a one year high of C$22.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 30.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

