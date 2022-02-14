Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.80% of Transcat worth $28,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 104,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 33.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRNS opened at $73.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

