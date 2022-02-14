Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS TCLAF opened at $16.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

